Syracuse to play Mercyhurst in December matchup

Syracuse will play Mercyhurst for the first time in school history.

Saugat Sen

Syracuse Head Coach Adrian Autry communicates with players in the game with Clemson during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C Wednesday, January 22, 2025.
Syracuse Head Coach Adrian Autry communicates with players in the game with Clemson during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C Wednesday, January 22, 2025.
Syracuse will match up against Mercyhurst on Dec. 17 at the JMA Wireless Dome, the school announced on Tuesday. It will be the first time the schools have faced each other.

It is an addition to a challenging non-conference schedule for the Orange.

Syracuse has already locked in games against Houston and Kansas in the 2025 Players Era’s Championship in November. They will also play Tennessee in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 2.

Other announced games include matchups against St. Joseph's, Monmouth and Hofstra.

A look at the two schools

Mercyhurst finished 15-16 in the 2024-25 season, their first year in DIvision I. They are led by head coach Gary Manchel, who is in his 23rd year at the school and holds a 388-235 record.

They are returning graduate student guard Bernie Blunt III, who averaged 12.5 ppg.

Syracuse is returning their top two scorers from the 2024-25 season, including senior guard JJ Starling (17.8 ppg) and sophomore forward Donnie Freeman (13.4 ppg). 

Saugat Sen
SAUGAT SEN

Saugat Sen has written for The Juice Online for over 10 years covering Syracuse basketball, lacrosse and football. He is a Syracuse University graduate.

