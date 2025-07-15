Syracuse to play Mercyhurst in December matchup
Syracuse will match up against Mercyhurst on Dec. 17 at the JMA Wireless Dome, the school announced on Tuesday. It will be the first time the schools have faced each other.
It is an addition to a challenging non-conference schedule for the Orange.
Syracuse has already locked in games against Houston and Kansas in the 2025 Players Era’s Championship in November. They will also play Tennessee in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 2.
Other announced games include matchups against St. Joseph's, Monmouth and Hofstra.
A look at the two schools
Mercyhurst finished 15-16 in the 2024-25 season, their first year in DIvision I. They are led by head coach Gary Manchel, who is in his 23rd year at the school and holds a 388-235 record.
They are returning graduate student guard Bernie Blunt III, who averaged 12.5 ppg.
Syracuse is returning their top two scorers from the 2024-25 season, including senior guard JJ Starling (17.8 ppg) and sophomore forward Donnie Freeman (13.4 ppg).
