Syracuse vs Minnesota Preview

The Orange is looking to get back in the win column.

After dropping a tough contest against Notre Dame, where they surrendered 21 straight points to close things out, Syracuse brushed themselves off and jumped back into the driver’s seat against Morgan State, winning 79-60 this past Wednesday.

Seemingly back on track, the Orange then flew out to the Bahamas to face South Florida and partake in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The team certainly looked primed to pull off an upset during the game’s first few minutes, as the Orange carried a five-point lead into the second period.

As the contest went on though, the Bulls drove their thorns into the Orange, seizing the lead before halftime and refusing to cede it from that point on. They eventually inflated it to 24 points, winning by 77-53 score.

But despite this loss, the Orange do not need to pack their bags and bid farewell to the sunshine just yet. Having also lost their initial game during the tournament, Minnesota is now slated to take on the Orange this afternoon in a matchup adjacent to the bracket’s winning side.

Sitting with a 3-2 record, the Gophers find themselves under similar circumstances as the Orange, as they also try to stay afloat around the .500 mark. Sara Scalia represents their top player thus far, averaging 15.0 points per game while shooting 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

For the most part, the Gophers play clean ball. They currently average the third fewest turnovers per game amongst all Big Ten teams, which might make it difficult for the Orange to start up their fast break offense.

But nonetheless, Minnesota still resembles a beatable team for Syracuse. They currently average 62.2 points per game, the third fewest by a Big Ten team, and surrender 60.8 points per game, the fourth most by a Big Ten team.

At the defensive standpoint, the Orange primarily need to lock down the perimeter. Averaging 24.4 3-point attempts per game, only Penn State lets it fly more often from outside than the Gophers. While playing their 2-3 defense, the Orange need to rotate fast, and especially rush over to close out on wing players Deja Winters and Scalia, who combined to go 9-15 from deep during their last game.

With the ball in hand, the Orange must exploit Minnesota’s undisciplined defense and work their way to the free throw line. Minnesota currently allows a conference-high 17.2 opponent free-throw attempts per game, presenting a less exciting, but easy scoring option for Syracuse to fall upon should their offense stall out at any point.

Some Syracuse players to watch out for include Alaina Rice and Christianna Carr. Despite coming off the bench all four games for the Orange thus far, Rice is the only player on the team currently averaging double-digit free throw attempts. Given Minnesota’s fouling tendencies, this looks like a potential breakout game for the junior guard.

As a more predictable standout, Carr currently leads the Orange in the scoring department, averaging 11.8 points per game. She also operated as a lone bright spot for Syracuse against South Florida, putting up 14 points while going 4-9 from beyond the arc. She likely stays hot just a day later going up against the Gophers.