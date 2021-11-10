Syracuse vs Monmouth Preview

After witnessing a mass exodus that involved 11 players transferring out of the program this offseason, only for seven others to transfer into it shortly after, the word “continuity” feels alien to this typically well-fortified team. Quentin Hillsman’s departure after serving as head coach for over a decade also contributes to this “fresh” feeling for the Orange, even with longtime Assistant Coach Vonn Read stepping up to take his place. That begins Wednesday when Syracuse hosts Monmouth in the Carrier Dome at 7:00 p.m. It will be broadcast on ACC Network Xtra.

By definition, the Orange find themselves heading into a “rebuilding year,” as they look to establish chemistry, cohesiveness, and a new culture above all else. Their first chance to do so begins with their opener against Monmouth University—another team wearing hard hats and carrying around toolboxes, as they try to build from the ground up as well.

With Ginny Boggess coming over from Penn State, the Hawks also enter this contest with a new head coach, ushering in a fresh era of basketball for themselves. Boggess stands well accustomed to facing Syracuse during early season bouts, having traveled up to the Carrier Dome with her Lady Lions for an early December game last year, which Syracuse won by an 82-72 score.

But with Monmouth this season, Boggess inherits a less robust team to face Syracuse with. Last year, the Hawks averaged the fewest points per game by any MAAC team, prompting them to win two only contests for the year. They added a few depth pieces this offseason, but Monmouth still carries over a similar roster into the 2021-22 campaign, headlined by returning upperclassmen Alexa Wallace, Jen Louro, and Lucy Thomas. Without any major additions coming in to improve things, expect Monmouth to struggle with their scoring once again during Wednesday’s contest.

As for the Orange, they want to play fast and aggressively, which might prove difficult for Monmouth to keep up with if their stagnant offensive habits indeed carry over into this year.

Prior to this week, Coach Read expressed his team’s desire to run the floor often and utilize its speed. This strategy makes sense for Syracuse, as they try to move on from ACC Freshman of the Year Kamilla Cardoso’s departure, who’s skillset as a big often warranted a more half-court offensive approach.

This emphasis on speed falls onto the shoulders of upperclassmen guards Chrislyn Carr, Christianna Carr, Alaina Rice, and Jayla Thornton.

Should they succeed in establishing transition opportunities, keep an eye out for Syracuse's floor spacing to take over as the game progresses. That starts with Thornton, who became the top 3-point shooter in Howard University history before transferring to Syracuse. Priscilla Williams, who led the team with 34 made triples last year, also strikes as a likely candidate to open the game up with some long-range bombs.

No matter how you look at it, the Orange carry more offensive prowess into this matchup. As long as they control the pace, they should cruise to a sizable victory.