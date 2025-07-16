Syracuse and Northeastern to clash on Dec. 20
Syracuse will square off against Northeastern in non-conference play on Dec. 20, the school announced on Wednesday.
It is the 10th time the teams will square off. Syracuse owns a 9-0 record against the Huskies, with their most recent win coming on Nov. 19, 2022 in a 76-48 win.
The first matchup between the two schools took place in the 1974-75 season.
A look at the two teams
Northeastern went 17-15 in the 2024-25 campaign, and went 9-9 in Coastal Athletic Association conference play. The Huskies return guard LA Pratt, who averaged 11.2 ppg and 3.6 rpg last year.
Head coach Bill Coen is in his 20th year as head coach of Northeastern.
Syracuse is returning their top two scorers from the 2024-25 season, including senior guard JJ Starling (17.8 ppg) and sophomore forward Donnie Freeman (13.4 ppg).
A look at Syracuse's other non-conference games
Other non-conference games for Syracuse include matchupes against against Houston and Kansas in the 2025 Players Era’s Championship in November.
The challenging non-conference schedule continues against Tennessee in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 2.
Syracuse will also play St. Joseph's, Mercyhurst, Monmouth and Hofstra in other officially announced games.
