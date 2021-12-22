Syracuse Women's Basketball's Game vs Siena Postponed

Wednesday's Syracuse Women’s basketball game against Siena has been postponed due to an abundance of caution following a COVID-19 outbreak from Siena's recent opponent, Ryder. Roughly 20 minutes before tipoff, Syracuse’s players and trainers left the floor and the announcement came shortly thereafter.

This comes on the heels of recent postponements for the Syracuse Men’s team, which forced them to miss games against Lehigh and Cornell also due to COVID-19 related concerns. It was announced that the women’s team would continue its season in the coming days though, slated to visit North Carolina on Thursday, December 30th.

But the Orange will now need to sit tight with an 8-4 record. Even having built that up with an impressive six-game winning streak, they still remain several spots behind the Tar Heels in the ACC standings. North Carolina currently owns a perfect 11-0 record, as well as a No. 25 overall ranking.

Last year, the Orange split their two games with the Tar Heels, dropping the first and winning the second. But as we all know, this year’s team looks far different than last year’s.

Heading into the game, watch for Teisha Hyman to stay hot from deep. During Syracuse’s last game against UMBC, she went 2-3 from beyond the arc, maintaining her spot as the team’s top 3-point shooter by hitting at a 38.7 percent clip for the season.

With Hyman’s shooting, the Orange will trot into Chapel Hill and bring forth a true test for this North Carolina team. As it stands now, the Tar Heels defend the triple better than anyone in the ACC, giving up a meager 22.5 3-point percentage to their opponents.

But with Hyman included the Orange stand as the only team in the conference with three players in the top ten for 3-point field goals made thanks to Chrislyn Carr and Najé Murray, who both know how to let it fly from deep as well. Something will have to give in this one, setting up a real clash to finish off the calendar year.