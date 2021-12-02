Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Syracuse Upsets No. 18 Ohio State

    The Orange picked up its best win of the season.
    Author:

    The Orange secured its biggest win of the year on Wednesday night. In a back and forth game filled with runs, Syracuse women’s basketball pulled off the upset over No. 18 Ohio State 97-91 at the Carrier Dome – the Orange’s first win against a ranked opponent this season.

    Syracuse tallied the very first basket, a three from redshirt sophomore guard Teisha Hyman, but then Ohio State responded by scoring the next 15 points of the game.

    The Orange would then counter that run with a 9-0 run of their own to pull within six points after the first quarter.

    “They showed so much fight,” said Acting Head Coach Vonn Read, “When they jumped out at us we could’ve folded right there. Our ladies showed so much character pulling together and they committed to playing hard going into this game.”

    Syracuse took the lead back halfway through the second quarter after a 10-2 run led by Hyman and graduate guard Najé Murray. The starting back court combined for 30 points in the first half and helped the Orange get to a 39-36 deficit at the break.

    Read More

    Then the third quarter happened.

    Syracuse outscored Ohio State 29-19 to take control of the game. The Orange shot 64.7 percent from the field which included going 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. Murray and Hyman continued to pace the offense with seven and ten points in the quarter, respectively.

    “I think this game just proves that we can hang,” Murray said. “We can beat really good teams and it makes me excited. If we can beat teams like this in a way that we did, I’m not sure if we’re going to have as many problems as we did during the Bahamas, so I’m encouraged and excited.”

    Murray went on to reach 21 points in the contest, Hyman dropped 30 points and senior guard Chrissy Carr finished the game with 23 points.

    Syracuse is back in action at the Carrier Dome this Sunday December 5 at 2 p.m. when they take on Central Connecticut State.

    Hyman 1
    Basketball

    Syracuse Upsets No. 18 Ohio State

    just now
    Portal Tracker
    Football

    Syracuse Football Transfer Portal Tracker (Updated 12/1/21)

    7 hours ago
    Ali 1
    Recruiting

    Elite 2023 Athlete Discusses Syracuse Football Visit

    8 hours ago
    Buddy Jimmy
    Basketball

    Buddy & Jimmy Boeheim Featured on Latest Episode of 'Put You On'

    9 hours ago
    Benson
    Football

    Luke Benson, Adrian Cole Enter Transfer Portal

    14 hours ago
    Murray
    Basketball

    Syracuse vs #18 Ohio State Preview

    22 hours ago
    Takeaways Indiana
    Basketball

    Five Takeaways: Syracuse 112 Indiana 110

    Dec 1, 2021
    Anselem Indiana
    Basketball

    Indiana Postgame: Frank Anselem

    Dec 1, 2021