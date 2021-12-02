Syracuse Upsets No. 18 Ohio State

The Orange picked up its best win of the season.

The Orange secured its biggest win of the year on Wednesday night. In a back and forth game filled with runs, Syracuse women’s basketball pulled off the upset over No. 18 Ohio State 97-91 at the Carrier Dome – the Orange’s first win against a ranked opponent this season.

Syracuse tallied the very first basket, a three from redshirt sophomore guard Teisha Hyman, but then Ohio State responded by scoring the next 15 points of the game.

The Orange would then counter that run with a 9-0 run of their own to pull within six points after the first quarter.

“They showed so much fight,” said Acting Head Coach Vonn Read, “When they jumped out at us we could’ve folded right there. Our ladies showed so much character pulling together and they committed to playing hard going into this game.”

Syracuse took the lead back halfway through the second quarter after a 10-2 run led by Hyman and graduate guard Najé Murray. The starting back court combined for 30 points in the first half and helped the Orange get to a 39-36 deficit at the break.

Then the third quarter happened.

Syracuse outscored Ohio State 29-19 to take control of the game. The Orange shot 64.7 percent from the field which included going 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. Murray and Hyman continued to pace the offense with seven and ten points in the quarter, respectively.

“I think this game just proves that we can hang,” Murray said. “We can beat really good teams and it makes me excited. If we can beat teams like this in a way that we did, I’m not sure if we’re going to have as many problems as we did during the Bahamas, so I’m encouraged and excited.”

Murray went on to reach 21 points in the contest, Hyman dropped 30 points and senior guard Chrissy Carr finished the game with 23 points.

Syracuse is back in action at the Carrier Dome this Sunday December 5 at 2 p.m. when they take on Central Connecticut State.