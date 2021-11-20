Syracuse vs Colgate Preview

The Orange hosts the Raiders looking for a third straight win.

On Saturday November 20th, the Syracuse Orange (2-0) will host the Colgate Raiders (2-2) at the Carrier Dome. The Orange most recently defeated the Drexel Dragons 75-60 while the Raiders defeated the SUNY Poly and Northeastern, with close losses to NC State and Cornell.

The last time these two teams faced each other was November 13th, 2019. The Orange won 70- 54. Buddy Boeheim (17 points) and Jordan Burns (12 points) were the leading scorers for their respective teams.

Burns, who was their leading scorer (16.8 points per game) and Patriot League player of the year, went pro and now plays for the Austin Spurs of the NBA G-League.

In Burns’ place, senior guard Nelly Cummings has stepped up in a big way. Through four games, Cummings is averaging 21.3 points per game and his shooting a scorching hot 61 percent from behind the three point line.

Although Cummings was held to only 3 points against the SUNY Poly Wildcats, he hopes to have a bounce back game against the Orange.

As for the Orange, they haven’t played a game since November 14th. They’ll look to knock the rust off against the Raiders. However, the Raiders aren’t a team to be taken lightly. The Raiders were a 14 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament but they were ultimately eliminated by the 3rd seeded Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Orange have played more games against the Raiders than any other opponent. They currently hold a 127-45 all-time record against the Raiders and will look to make it 128-45 on Saturday.