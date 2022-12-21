Skip to main content

Syracuse vs Pitt Postgame: Quadir Copeland

The Orange's freshman discusses loss to the Panthers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Syracuse freshman Quadir Copeland discusses the Orange's loss to Pittsburgh in the video above. 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE 

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

Scroll to Continue

Read More

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Quadir Copeland Pitt
Basketball

Syracuse vs Pitt Postgame: Quadir Copeland

By Bryce Kelly
Edwards Pittsburgh
Basketball

Syracuse Falls to Pittsburgh in the Dome as Furious Rally Comes up Short

By Mike McAllister
Bergeron
Football

Matthew Bergeron Declares for NFL Draft

By Mike McAllister
Hyman
Basketball

Syracuse Tops Albany to Remain Undefeated at the Dome

By Alaina Losito
Mintz Girard Cornell
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse vs Pittsburgh

By Mike McAllister
Mintz Cornell
Basketball

Judah Mintz Named ACC Rookie of the Week For Second Straight Week

By Mike McAllister
Lonnie Rice
Recruiting

JUCO Linebacker Lonnie Rice Commits to Syracuse

By Mike McAllister
LaNorris Sellers Visit 4
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Schools Pursuing Syracuse Commits

By Mike McAllister
Member Exclusive