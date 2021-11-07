Three Biggest Questions Facing Syracuse Basketball

Syracuse basketball enters the 2021-22 campaign with high expectations. But there are questions surrounding the team. Here are the three biggest ones entering the season.

Defense

We know that Syracuse will be good offensively, but the Orange struggled defensively last season. How much better will SU be this year, if at all? That is a big question. Three new starters up front will play a pivotal role in determining that. How good will Cole Swider and Jimmy Boeheim be in the zone and learn its intricacies? Can Jesse Edwards be a consistent rim protector? If Syracuse can be even average on defense, it would be a big for a Syracuse team that should be able to score quite a bit.

Who Can Create Their Own Shot?

While Syracuse has good shooters on offense and should have the ability to score, who is the go-to player that can create his own shot in critical situations? Is Benny Williams the best option to create his own shot? Or has Buddy Boeheim improved enough to be that guy? An intriguing question entering the season.

Rebounding

One key area Syracuse struggled in the exhibition games was rebounding, and that was against much smaller teams. Syracuse won the rebounding battle against both, but did not dominate as expected given the size differential. Specifically, the Orange needs more effort on the glass from the forwards. Even if Syracuse is improved defensively, it will not matter much if the Orange give up second and third chances to its opponents.