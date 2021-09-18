The Orange Run Past the Great Danes in a Blowout

Syracuse earns their first home win of the season in a blowout over FCS Albany.

Despite being only a two hour drive, Syracuse hosts UAlbany for the first time in college football history.

Sean Tucker had himself a day as he led the Orange offense in rushing and receiving yards. He had 134 yards on the ground to go along with 121 reception yards. Tucker is first player ever in school history to have at least 100 yards rushing as well as 100 yards receiving.

Tommy DeVito started for the Orange but got hit hard early in the first quarter. He did return later in the game, but Garrett Shrader was under center for most of the game. Shrader completed 73.3% of his passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. He also had 42 yards on the ground with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Head coach Dino Babers says both quarterbacks played well and will review the tape tomorrow. The Orange had 623 yards of total offense today.

Despite playing so well on offense, Syracuse played without their top receiver, Taj Harris. During pregame warm ups Harris was not dressed and tweeted before the game started that he will return next week. Courtney Jackson took over in the slot for the absent Harris.

Damien Alford scored his first collegiate touchdown today. He caught a 73 yard touchdown pass from Tommy DeVito late in the first quarter. He was the second leading receiver behind Tucker for the game.

The defense also made a statement by holding UAlbany to only 135 yards. Senior Cody Roscoe lead the team with three sacks and Syracuse had a total of eight sacks. Mikel Jones led the defense with seven tackles.

The Orange was also without defensive star Garrett Williams. He was dressed and participating in pregame warmups but did not play today. Williams left the game early last week against Rutgers with an injury.

Syracuse's Andre Szmyt kicked two field goals today. Szmyt kicked a 48 yard field goal in the second quarter and a 28 yard field goal in the third. Szmyt breaks a Syracuse record for most career field goals.

Despite the blowout win over FCS Albany, Syracuse struggled with penalties. They had 16 penalties which costed them 164 yards. Sixteen penalties is tied for most in school history.

Syracuse moves to 2-1 on the season and will host Liberty on Friday at 8 p.m.