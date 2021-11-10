Behind Enemy Lines: Louisville Cardinals

All Syracuse caught up with Louisville Report's Matt McGavic to get the inside scoop on Syracuse's next opponent.

Q: What is the health status of Malik Cunningham? Will he be limited at all against Syracuse?



Matt McGavic: "Cunningham should be a full go for the game against Syracuse. Head coach Scott Satterfield said he was limited in Sunday’s practice, but that he was pretty optimistic about getting him back out there in a full capacity for Tuesday and Wednesday’s practice."

Q: What makes Malik Cunningham so dangerous when healthy?

McGavic: "He is the epitome of a dual threat quarterback. As a passer, he does a solid job of standing in the pocket, going through his reads and making the correct decision - something he occasionally struggled with. His accuracy might not be what it was in 2019, but it is still above-average, and couples that with a good deep ball. On top of that, he is a prolific runner. Not only has he done a better job of deciding when to tuck it and run, but also finding where to run. His speed and shiftiness might not close to that of Lamar Jackson's, but it's the next best thing."

Q: What is the best way to defend Cunningham?

McGavic: "You could probably say this for most quarterbacks, but the best way is to apply pressure. Over the last few weeks, teams have done that, and his ability through the air has suffered a bit. Throwing on the run is not a particular strong suit of his, although he can still move the chains with his legs. Even though Boston College held him to 9-of-17 with two interceptions, he still ran for 133 yards and three touchdowns."

Q: What are the other strengths and weaknesses of the Cardinals offense?

McGavic: "The offensive line is absolutely their strength. While they had the struggles to open the season, they have rebounded to the point where they could be one of the most underrated lines in the ACC. They're allowed Louisville to rush for over 200 yards on multiple occasions, and are in the top half in the league in both sacks and tackles for loss allowed. As for a weakness, it's probably the lack of a 'go-to guy'. Louisville has done a solid job spreading the ball around to their various wideouts and running backs, but don't really have a guy that in a do-or-die situation, you could count on."

Q: Defensively, what are the strengths and weaknesses of Louisville?

McGavic: "This could be a matchup nightmare for Syracuse, as Louisville's defensive strength is their ability to stop the run. Even with their relative inability to generate consistent production from their defensive line, Louisville does a good job at containing running backs thanks to the play of their linebacking corps. Jack Fagot - a former safety - has been great in his new role at OLB, ILB CJ Avery is a reliable force in the middle, and even ILB Dorian Jones has played well as of late. As far as weaknesses go, it would have to be the secondary. Even with Louisville opting to drop eight into coverage during the first half of the season, they still gave up big numbers. Since the Boston College game, they have incorporated more pressure into their defensive attack, which has served Louisville a lot better. Though we'll see how they fare down the stretch with the loss of star cornerback Kei'Trel Clark."

Q: How do you see UL trying to defend Syracuse's dynamic duo of Sean Tucker and Garrett Shrader?

McGavic: "I think Louisville will be able to do well against Tucker. Louisville hasn't faced a ton of noteworthy backs this season, but NC State's dynamic running back duo of Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person were held to just 56 combined yards. As for Shrader, I could see him having a good day. The secondary has been suspect for most of the season, and the defense as a whole has given up a few chunk running plays this season to quarterbacks who aren't very mobile. That being said, I anticipate Louisville trying to force Shrader in situations where he has to throw the ball, or send pressure to force a rushed decision through the air."

Q: How is Louisville on special teams? Strengths and weaknesses?

McGavic: "Meh. Placekicker James Turner has been hit or miss after a solid freshman year. He missed a gimme field goal against NC State, and is just 4-7 on attempts of 40+ yards. Australian punter Mark Vassett has been average as well. But where Louisville shines on special teams is actually defending punt and kickoff returns. Watch out for Marvin Dallas, as he has made several bone-jarring hits on special teams."

Q: What is the mentality of the team and the fan base after the loss to Clemson with Syracuse coming to town?

McGavic: "Jeez, where do I even begin here... First of all, both the team and the fan base are tired of them continuously blowing games late in the fourth quarter. In their last three losses, they have been outscored 55-6 in the fourth quarter (led all three entering fourth), and that number is 75-30 in ACC play as a whole. As for the fan base, they have long been split into two factions: those that want to see the cake bake with head coach Scott Satterfield, and those that are clamoring for either Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm or Atlanta Falcons OC Dave Ragone (both are former quarterbacks at Louisville) to take over. Until Louisville starts putting a consistent winning product on the field, I don't see this changing."

Q: Is this game against Syracuse viewed as a must win?

McGavic: "I believe so. This is a game against an opponent where you feel like you should win, coming off of a dramatic loss to Clemson where Louisville was just two yards away, and the best player in school history is getting his jersey retired at halftime. If Louisville loses, the fan base will be even more unruly."

Q: How do you see this game playing out?

McGavic: "I don't see this being a defensive slugfest, but I don't predict a shootout. Judging by past games, I think Louisville comes out looking poised and racing out to a decent lead, only to lose grip of it down the stretch. I think Louisville wins, but I have very little confidence in the pick - especially if it's a close one."