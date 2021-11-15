Bleav in Syracuse Episode 20: Breaking Down the Louisville Debacle

What went wrong against the Cardinals and where does the Orange go from here?

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 20, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! Syracuse returned from a bye week in not so great fashion with a blowout 41-3 loss at Louisville. Mike and Kyle break down the loss and what it means moving forward.

Introducing the Bleav in Syracuse podcast! A Syracuse football podcast co-hosted by Mike McAllister of Syracuse and former Syracuse as well as NFL safety Shamarko Thomas on the Bleav Podcasting Network. The podcast is produced by Kyle Leff. Bleav is described as, “from athletes who played for the teams to passionate experts on topics you want to hear, Bleav Podcast Network is the #1 podcast network for professionals.”

The co-hosts of the Bleav in Syracuse podcast will break down Syracuse football after each game this season and preview upcoming matchups. You can access the Bleav in Syracuse podcast in all of your favorite podcasting locations. Apple podcasts, Stitcher, iHeart Radio and Spotify. The links to each are listed above.

