Cal's Three Keys to Victory

The matchup between Syracuse and Louisville provides a glimpse on the dwindling opportunities each team has to make a bowl game. The Orange sitting at 5-4 only need one game to get into bowl play. While the Cardinals need two wins to get to bowl contention. A win against the Cardinals will not come easy for the Orange. But if they want to win containing Malik Cunningham is of the utmost importance.

Contain Malik Cunningham

“Stopping” a certain player is a term that is hard to live by when the depths of the sport of football encompass much more than what a shallow term of “stopping” may mean. In other words, their is no way to stop greatness. The only way you stop greatness is to limit it, contain it, make sure their impact does not outweigh your impact. Malik Cunningham is more than electric and poses a threat the Orange have yet to see at quarterback this season. The Orange have faced Malik Willis and Jordan Travis this season but Cunningham is simply different. Syracuse defense did a good job of containing Willis in which they had six sacks. The Orange forced Willis to try to beat them through the air and the Orange were successful in picking up the win. Florida State and Jordan Travis slow played the Orange all game until late in the fourth. Travis’ ability to escape the contain of the Orange is what won them the game. Two scrambles breaking the outside contain of the Orange defensive line resulted in a 58 yard pickup for Travis putting the Seminoles in field goal position. If the Orange want to win this game they have to physically contain Malik Cunningham which will statistically contain him as well. Some players you just cannot stop but you can contain them.

Attack Them Where They’re Vulnerable

Louisville is second to last in defending the pass in the ACC behind Duke. This Cardinals secondary may have caught nine interceptions this season but that can be a direct factor to teams actually wanting to throw the ball against them. Syracuse is a primarily rush offense whether that be with Sean Tucker or their quarterback Garrett Shrader. The Orange getting players like Courtney Jackson, Damien Alford, and Anthony Queeley involved will amount to success. Establishing a successful passing attack will only make the lanes for running back Sean Tucker wider and allow him to dissect the Cardinal defense. The Orange are last in pass offense in the ACC with only eight passing touchdowns but attacking Louisville where they are vulnerable can result in success.

Control the Clock

The games are a lot shorter the way we run the ball, Dino Babers said. This statement exudes from the confidence of the Orange having the third best rushing attack in the nation. When a team focuses on running the ball, the time of possession is usually in their favor. However, what happens when both teams want to run the ball? Louisville ranks second in the ACC behind the Orange in rushing offense this season. Their rushing attack is not as pacing as the Orange but explosive plays from Malik Cunningham give the offense hope. The Cardinals will rely on Malik Cunningham to control this game for them.