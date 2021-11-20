Cal's Three Keys to Victory

The phrase “every game counts” couldn’t be more true for the Orange at this point in the season. Syracuse(5-5) is taking on the stout #20NC State Wolfpack(7-3) this Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. After last week’s tragic loss to Louisville, 41-3, the Orange are looking for ways to rectify their abysmal performance. With the Orange being only one win away from becoming bowl eligible, the games are not getting any easier. A win over NC State would prove beneficial being that the Orange finish out the season against #18 PITT. For the Orange to win this game, they have to do it in a multitude of ways. However, honing in on what makes them tick is what will win them this game.

Balanced Offensive Approach

The one dimensional offense of the Orange has won them games this season… but it has lost them games too. With a duo like Garrett Shrader and Sean Tucker, the Orange have become reliant on their production all year. If the production of this duo came in a multi facet of ways, it may pose more as a threat. However, teams know Syracuse wants to run the ball so loading the box is paramount. The Orange face-off against another top rush defense this week in NC State and let’s just say it won’t be easier. The Wolfpack is ranked first in rush defense in the ACC, only allowing five rush touchdowns this season. If the Orange want to win this game, they cannot solely rely on their rushing attack but find other ways to get more people involved. Whether that be through the passing game, winning the kicking battle, or controlling the clock.

Pressure Leary

The Orange is at its best when putting pressure on opposing quarterback. Last week’s mishap against Louisville resulting in only one sack is one of the reasons they lost. Getting to the quarterback is a form of production for the Orange defense. This season has not been significantly stat-loaded in turnovers however there are other ways to affect the game without turnovers. The way the Orange do it is with their “mob mentality” and racking up on sacks. If the Orange want to make an impact on this game, they get to Leary. Forcing Leary into tough situations can force turnovers but what it will do is shift possessions. This Orange defense has to help out the offense in any way possible. Therefore, putting pressure on Leary will be the initial key for the domino effect to persist.

Win The Coaching Battle

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers must win the coaching battle this game. As the players play the game, the coaches need to coach the game. A chess match, let's say, has calculated moves. Babers needs to calculate every facet of the game to eek this one out. From offense to defense to special teams to the sideline, every part of the game is essential today. Road games are not always the best environments for teams one win away from a bowl game. However, the Orange can turn this disadvantage into an advantage if they involve everyone in the game. Coaching a perfect game will never happen. But if Babers can slow this game down and dictate what NC State is going to do, the Orange have a chance. A quote from Sun Tzu delivers the message of how preparation wins the war.

“The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.”