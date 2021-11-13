Chris Bleich Out vs Louisville

Syracuse will be without starting guard Chris Bleich against Louisville on Saturday, according to Nate Mink of Syracuse.com. Bleich has battled injuries all season, missing multiple games as a result, and did not travel with the Orange for Saturday's ACC matchup. Syracuse is also without starting right tackle Carlos Vettorello. Dino Babers indicated earlier in the week that Vettorello may be done for the season.

The good news is Darius Tisdale is back. Tisdale missed a couple of games before the bye with an injury. That means he could start either at guard or tackle as he has played both during his time at Syracuse. With Vettorello out, Dakota Davis slid outside from his normal guard spot and Kalan Ellis entered the starting lineup. Syracuse could elect to do keep both there and move Tisdale to guard, or slide Davis back inside while moving Tisdale to tackle.

Syracuse enters the game coming off of a bye week that was supposed to help the Orange get rested and healthy for the final three games of the season. That seems to have worked for Tisdale but not so much for Bleich. Syracuse has navigated injuries on the offensive line all season (including being without Bleich), and it has not slowed down the nation's third best rushing attack.

The Orange is 5-4 on the season entering Saturday's game against Louisville. A win over the Cardinals would mean bowl eligibility for the first time since the 2018 season. Syracuse started the year 3-1 before losing three straight. Each of the three losses was by exactly three points. The Orange bounced back, however, with back to back wins prior to the bye.