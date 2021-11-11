Chris Bleich Talks Injury Status, Next Three Games

After missing games against Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and part of Clemson due to injury, offensive lineman Chris Bleich is feeling ready to go. Bleich played against Boston College, right before the bye week which was his first full game since Florida State in the beginning of October.

"It just felt good," said Bleich. "Obviously missing a few games isn't something I want to do, but being able to get back out there was awesome for me."

After playing eight straight games, the redshirt sophomore was not the only one in need of the bye week to rest.

"I definitely think the bye week was needed just for the whole team in general, cause obviously during the season everyone gets banged up," said Bleich. "So this just gave everyone a chance to heal up those injuries and so we are fully healthy coming in the last stretch of the season."

The Orange head into Louisville Saturday in a crucial game. With a win, the Orange will clinch a bowl berth for the first time since 2018.

On the other hand, the Cardinals have lost four of their last five, including a tough loss at home against Clemson. Louisville is 4-5 on the season and is in need of win this weekend to get back to .500 and back into conversation for a bowl game.

"Definitely the fact that we are 5-4 right now," said Bleich. "This game can seal a bowl game bid for us. It's definitely a huge game."

Syracuse's schedule doesn't get any easier after Saturday. Their two final games of the season are against top 25 teams. Next Saturday, they travel to Raleigh to face the #16 NC State Wolfpack. The following Saturday for Senior Day at the dome, the Orange will host #21 Pittsburgh Panthers.

"I honestly think for each week we took every game just about the same," said Bleich. "I feel like we personally can't take one game more seriously than the other. I mean obviously NC State, Pitt, Louisville are all really good teams. It's just going to be a battle with each one."

Syracuse and Louisville will kickoff at noon Saturday.