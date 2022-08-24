Chris Elmore Leading Syracuse Into Important Season Opener

Syracuse football kicks off the 2022 season in less than two weeks when the Louisville Cardinals come to the JMA Wireless Dome. The veterans on the team, including do it all tight end/fullback Chris Elmore, know just how important that opener is as the Orange transitions from training camp to game prep.

"I feel like everybody has a good understanding of what's at stake with this Louisville game," Elmore said. "Hearing it from guys like me, Mikel, a lot of guys who have been here years and have played against Louisville. They know what's at stake in this game. They know how big of a game it is for us."

Syracuse has several younger or inexperienced players that will be expected to be major contributors. Elmore is doing his part to get them ready.

"Just the experience that I have," Elmore said. "The experience I have on and off the field. Around the community, in school in the classroom, just the level of competition I've played playing six years. Like you said, not too many guys have done that. A lot of guys come and be around me just off the positions I've played. From tight end to o-line, d-line, things like that. Even the d-line comes and learns things from me, like 'hey what can I do better to defeat this block' and things like that. Talent sees talent and that's what I like in a lot of young guys. They get experience from me."

Syracuse kicks off its 2022 season on Saturday, September 3rd at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

