    November 1, 2021
    Courtney Jackson Named ACC Specialist of the Week

    The Syracuse receiver returned a punt for a touchdown against Boston College.
    Author:

    Syracuse wide receiver Courtney Jackson was named ACC Specialist of the Week after returning a punt 64 yards for a touchdown against Boston College on Saturday. It was the first time he has won the award this season, as he is the primary backup to Trebor Pena as a kick and punt returner. However, Pena was unavailable for the game against the Eagles, which set the stage for Jackson's dynamic return. 

    More from an ACC press release: 

    Filling in for an injured Trebor Pena, Jackson took over as the Orange’s primary return man for the first time in his career and took a 64-yard punt return back for a touchdown in Syracuse’s 21-6 win over Boston College • The score came on just the third punt return of Jackson’s career and was the first punt--return touchdown for Syracuse since 2018.

    “In practice, we practice catching, [but] in the game, you play with the ball in your hand,” Jackson said after the game. “After you catch the ball [the goal] is just to make a play, make a move, score a touchdown. That’s every time you catch the ball. That’s what goes through my head. Catching the ball is the hard part. After that, it’s just playing football.”

    Jackson said the trajectory of the punt aided in his ability to see read Boston College's coverage.

    “That allowed me time to put a return together, and I saw the gap because they were so far away, so I just hit the seam and cleared it across the field,” Jackson said.

