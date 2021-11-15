Dillon Markiewicz Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse football has lost its second quarterback to the transfer portal during the season and third since the end of last season. Dillon Markiewicz announced his decision to enter the portal on Twitter Sunday evening.

"I would first like to say that Syracuse has been a huge blessing to me and an experience I have taken so much from," Markiewicz posted. "I truly have grown in so many areas of my life both physically and mentally. Lifetime memories and friendships will be taken from the amazing people I have had the chance to encounter in my time here. I would like to thank coach Babers and coach Gilbert for giving me this opportunity. With that being said, I'm excited to announce that after many thoughts and prayers I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining."

Markiewicz signed with Syracuse as part of the Orange's 2020 recruiting class. He picked Syracuse over offers from Boise State, Stephen F. Austin and others. During the 2020 season, despite injuries at the quarterback position, Markiewicz saw very limited action. He only attempted one pass in two games played.

Earlier this season, former starting quarterback Tommy DeVito also entered the transfer portal after previously stating he wanted to be the guy to stick it out. During the offseason, reserve quarterback David Summers entered the portal after falling behind Markiewicz and JaCobian Morgan on the depth chart.

With the emergence of Garrett Shrader and addition of Justin Lamson to the roster, the path for playing time for Markiewicz was a difficult one. Now he will get the opportunity to find a spot where that is more readily available.