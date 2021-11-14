Everything Dino Babers Said After Loss to Louisville

Following Syracuse's 41-3 loss at Louisville, Orange head coach Dino Babers discussed the performance with the media.

OPENING STATEMENT

Babers: "Obviously, extremely disappointed about the football game. It got away from us extremely quickly, which is extremely disappointing. I thought we played better in the second half, but by the time the third quarter ended and the fourth quarter started, based off of time and where we were at, it was a really, really difficult task. Disappointed. Definitely got to take responsibility for that and will. We need to be better and we will."

Q: HOW MUCH OF THE LOSS WAS SELF INFLICTED WOUNDS VERSUS WHAT LOUISVILLE DID?

Babers: "I think Louisville played a fantastic game. I thought they had a good game plan. They were motivated, they were stimulated, and they came out and played well."

Q: WHAT WAS THE PLAN WITH THE DEFENSIVE LINE AS FAR AS BRINGING PRESSURE?

Babers: "I'm not going to single out any position group because I think there's enough blame to go around. I'm not going to get into the blame game. As a family, we did not perform extremely well. You can break it up to defense, offense and special teams. I thought we got beat in all three phases. That comes down to kids being fresh, kids being motivated and coaching. You pick your choice."

Q: DO YOU THINK COMING OFF THE BYE WAS A POSITIVE OR A NEGATIVE?

Babers: "You guys get to look after it's all said and done. We got some people back. Some people we didn't get back. But anytime you have a bye and a break in the action, sometimes these things happen."

Q: HOW DID IT GET AWAY SO QUICKLY?

Babers: "Scoreboard. What was it, 14, 17 in the first quarter? I can't remember, and then it was climbing after that. That's how it got away so quickly. Those guys executing, we weren't executing, third down situations. It got away extremely quick."

Q: HOW DID YOU FEEL ABOUT IAN HAWKINS?

Babers: "Ian had to come in. James had sickness all week and wasn't at practice. It was a matter that he wasn't out there at all. It was Ian's turn to go up and see what he could do."

Q: CAN YOU COMMENT ON MIKEL JONES' TARGETING PENALTY?

Babers: "Mikel Jones is our quarterback of our defense. Losing Mikel Jones in a football game is like us losing Garrett Shrader. Regardless of that, you train people to be backups and you have to find a way to not only improvise but find a way to give guys a chance when you lose a cat. We need to do a better job of that."

Q: CAN YOU SHARE WHAT YOU TOLD MIKEL AFTER HE WAS EJECTED?

Babers: "I'm not going to share what I told him. The targeting was not a helmet to helmet targeting. The targeting was a crown to surface targeting, which means the officials felt he was in the wrong tackling position and he could endanger himself. Which is the reason why he got thrown out. There's different types of targeting. It wasn't a helmet to helmet targeting. He didn't touch the young man's helmet. So it's an official's call."

Q: IT SEEMED LIKE YOU GUYS WERE BITING A LITTLE BIT ON PLAY ACTION. CAN YOU SPEAK TO WHAT THEY WERE DOING?

Babers: "They were running the ball. When you're running the ball, we've got to get up there and we've got to go. If you don't get up there close enough to the line of scrimmage with that tailback and Malik with space, you're going to be in trouble. So you have to eliminate that space and when you eliminate that space, you're giving something up."

Q: YOU'VE BEEN ONE OF THE BEST DEFENSES IN TERMS OF PREVENTING EXPLOSIVE PLAYS. WHAT CHANGED TODAY?

Babers: "Them having time to throw those deep post crossing routes, which takes a long time to throw."

Q: BEFORE THIS GAME, YOU SAID YOU'D BE FORTUNATE TO WIN ANY OF THE NEXT THREE, THIS GAME INCLUDED. HOW DO YOU FEEL NOW ABOUT GETTING THAT SIXTH WIN WITH THE NEXT TWO AGAINST TEAMS IN THE TOP 25?

Babers: "I figure that those teams are in the top 25 and we've played other teams in the top 25 and played them to within three points. So I guess we're going to have to try to find a way to go out there and do it again with those top 25 teams."

Q: HEADING INTO PRACTICE THIS WEEK, WHAT DO YOU START TO KEY IN ON?

Babers: "Sunday. Sunday we start. We're on the field on Tuesday and Wednesday. You can't change what you're doing right now. There's nowhere else to go. Heels are on a cliff. You can back up if you want to but you know the results of that."

Q: IS IT FAIR TO CALL THE FIRST HALF ONE OF THE WORST HALVES DURING YOUR TIME AT SYRACUSE?

Babers: "Not without me thinking about all the halves we've had at Syracuse."

Q: DO YOU FEEL LIKE YOU CAN GET A LOT MORE OUT OF YOUR PASSING GAME? OR ARE YOU WHO YOU ARE AND THAT'LL BE ADDRESSED IN THE OFFSEASON?

Babers: "I'm not even going to answer that question. To me, we have to get better. We have to get better everywhere. We've got to get better in the run game, we have to get better in the throw game. We've got to get better."