Five Takeaways: Syracuse Falls at Louisville

Syracuse was blown out at Louisville on Saturday. Here are five takeaways from the loss.

1. Louisville's Outside Zone Runs

Louisville clearly saw something on film that they exploited in zone runs to the outside. That eliminated one of Syracuse's biggest defensive strengths in the athleticism of its linebackers that creates tackles for loss opportunities. Those runs set the tone for Louisville's offense, as play action off of it worked to perfection as the Orange brought extra defenders up to try to combat them. That means other teams will attempt to replicate that strategy. Syracuse has to figure out how to adjust so they are not gashed again the next two weeks.

2. Syracuse's Inability to Throw the Ball

This game and the Clemson game were examples of when Syracuse's inability to throw the ball has really hurt them. Both teams loaded the box to try to dare the Orange to throw it. Against Clemson, Syracuse was still able to have success with Tucker. In this game, they got behind by so much so quickly, it seemed to eliminate the Orange's game plan. Syracuse is not built to come from behind. That was obvious against Louisville. Just like getting in second and third and long situations is problematic for the offense, so is falling behind by multiple scores early. It gets Syracuse off schedule and takes them away from the strength of the offense. That is not getting fixed this season. The offseason should be geared towards improving the passing offense. What can Syracuse do to combat that? Force feed Tucker even when falling behind. I do not think Syracuse did a good enough job of that in this game. Stick with the run regardless. Do not be afraid to run on second and long. And, of course, do not fall behind by a lot early.

3. The Turning Point

The play where things took a turn towards unraveling was on Louisville's second drive. After Syracuse answered the Cardinals' first touchdown a field goal to make it a 7-3 game, Mikel Jones sacked Malik Cunningham on second down of Louisville's next possession. That set up a third and 15. Eric Coley, who really struggled in coverage in this game, blew an assignment and left tight end Marshon Ford wide open. He made the catch and picked up a first down. That would lead to an eventual touchdown for Louisville. Instead of giving the ball back to the offense, which mad moved the ball in each of its first two possessions, trailing by just four with a chance to take the lead, the Cardinals went up 14-3 and took complete control of the game. Any hope of a Syracuse comeback were eliminated a few possessions later when Jones was ejected for targeting.

4. Punting

There is a lot to look at in this game in terms of what went wrong. An issue that could get lost is one that has been a problem all season. Punting. Syracuse was without James Williams in this one and instead turned to walk-on backup Ian Hawkins. On six punts, Hawkins averaged 29.7 yards per punt. His long was 40. That is just not good enough for this level. It is killing Syracuse in field position both in terms of giving opponent's shorter fields and creating poor field position for the Orange offense if the defense gets a stop. There is not much to be done about that this season, but if I'm Syracuse, I'm bringing in multiple punters this offseason to try to find a solution.

5. Throw Away the Tape and Move On

This game was bad. There is really not anything positive you can take away from this game. It was the first time all season Syracuse was not competitive. If I'm the Orange, I throw away the tape from this one and move on. There is still plenty to play for. This does not end the Orange's season. Sometimes, you just have a really bad performance. Do not dwell on it too much and let it beat you twice.