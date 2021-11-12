How to Watch Syracuse at Louisville

Matchup: Syracuse (5-4, 2-3) at Louisville (4-5, 2-4)

Location: Cardinal Stadium (Louisville, KY)

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 13th.

Television: RSN (YES Network locally). Affiliates HERE.

Stream: Bally Sports or Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team: Evan Lepler, Brian Jordan, Wiley Ballard

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Louisville leads the all-times series 12-7, but has won eight of the last 10 meetings. That includes six of the last seven. Each of the last seven meetings have been decided by at least 22 points. The only single digit game in the last 10 meeting was in 2010 when Louisville topped Syracuse 28-20 in the Dome. Last year's meeting was a 30-0 victory for the Cardinals.

Live Stats: LINK



Odds: Point spread: Syracuse +3.0, Over-under: 55.5 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 36.9% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2021 season following back to back losing campaigns. After a 10 win 2018 season, the Orange has gone 5-7 and 1-10 in the last two years. Getting back to a bowl game would be significant for the program's direction. A season opening win over Ohio was a step in the right direction. However, Syracuse missed a chance to start the year 2-0 with a loss to Rutgers in the home opener but bounced back with a 62-24 win over Albany. The Orange followed that up with a 24-21 win over Liberty. After a three game losing streak, with each loss by just three points, Syracuse bounced back with a 41-36 win at Virginia Tech and 21-6 triumph over Boston College.

Louisville comes in having lost two in a row and three of its last four games. The Cardinals are led by dynamic quarterback Malik Cunningham, who is tied for third in the nation with 15 rushing touchdowns.