How to Watch Syracuse at #20 NC State

Matchup: Syracuse (5-5, 2-4) at #20 NC State (7-3, 4-2)

Location: Carter-Finley Stadium (Raleigh, NC)

Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 20th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jalyn Johnson

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: NC State has dominated the series against the Orange with a 12-2 edge. Those two Syracuse wins have come in the last eight meetings however. In 2013, Syracuse won at NC State 24-10. In 2018, the Orange was victorious in the Dome 51-41. Six of the last seven games, however, have gone the Wolfpack's way. Four of those six NC State wins were by one score.

Odds: Point spread: Syracuse +11.5, Over-under: 50.5 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 13.5% chance to win.

Syracuse entered the 2021 season following back to back losing campaigns. After a 10 win 2018 season, the Orange has gone 5-7 and 1-10 in the last two years. Getting back to a bowl game would be significant for the program's direction. A season opening win over Ohio was a step in the right direction. However, Syracuse missed a chance to start the year 2-0 with a loss to Rutgers in the home opener but bounced back with a 62-24 win over Albany. The Orange followed that up with a 24-21 win over Liberty. After a three game losing streak, with each loss by just three points, Syracuse bounced back with a 41-36 win at Virginia Tech and 21-6 triumph over Boston College. Following a blowout loss at Louisville, Syracuse is looking to get back on track.