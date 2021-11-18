Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Syracuse at #20 NC State

    Television, live stream, series history, odds and more as the Wolfpack hosts the Orange.
    Author:

    Matchup: Syracuse (5-5, 2-4) at #20 NC State (7-3, 4-2)

    Location: Carter-Finley Stadium (Raleigh, NC)

    Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 20th.

    Television: ACC Network

    Stream: Watch ESPN

    Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jalyn Johnson

    Read More

    Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

    Series History: NC State has dominated the series against the Orange with a 12-2 edge. Those two Syracuse wins have come in the last eight meetings however. In 2013, Syracuse won at NC State 24-10. In 2018, the Orange was victorious in the Dome 51-41. Six of the last seven games, however, have gone the Wolfpack's way. Four of those six NC State wins were by one score. 

    Live Stats: LINK

    Odds: Point spread: Syracuse +11.5, Over-under: 50.5 points

    ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 13.5% chance to win.

    CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

    Syracuse entered the 2021 season following back to back losing campaigns. After a 10 win 2018 season, the Orange has gone 5-7 and 1-10 in the last two years. Getting back to a bowl game would be significant for the program's direction. A season opening win over Ohio was a step in the right direction. However, Syracuse missed a chance to start the year 2-0 with a loss to Rutgers in the home opener but bounced back with a 62-24 win over Albany. The Orange followed that up with a 24-21 win over Liberty. After a three game losing streak, with each loss by just three points, Syracuse bounced back with a 41-36 win at Virginia Tech and 21-6 triumph over Boston College. Following a blowout loss at Louisville, Syracuse is looking to get back on track. 

    Shrader 11
    Football

    How to Watch Syracuse at #20 NC State

    17 seconds ago
    Swider Drexel
    Basketball

    How to Watch Syracuse vs Colgate

    5 hours ago
    Read
    Basketball

    Syracuse Bounces Back With Home Win Over Morgan State

    13 hours ago
    Cantin-Arku 2
    Football

    Geoff Cantin-Arku Enters Transfer Portal

    20 hours ago
    Tucker 4
    Football

    Sean Tucker Named Doak Walker Semifinalist

    22 hours ago
    Carr
    Basketball

    How to Watch Syracuse vs Morgan State

    Nov 17, 2021
    Bleav Podcast Wide
    Football

    Bleav in Syracuse Episode 21: NC State Preview

    Nov 17, 2021
    Williams 3
    Recruiting

    Syracuse Football Scholarship Numbers: Where the Orange Stands Moving Forward

    Nov 16, 2021