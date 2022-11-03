How to Watch Syracuse at Pittsburgh

Matchup: #20 Syracuse (6-2, 3-1) at Pittsburgh (4-4, 1-3)

Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, PA)

Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 5th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse and Pittsburgh have a longtime rivalry and have played every year since 1955. The Panthers leads the all-time series 42-32-3 with the first matchup taking place in 1916. The Orange is 2-8 in the last 10 games including a current four game losing streak. Syracuse has not won at Pittsburgh since 2001. The last three matchups at Pittsburgh have been close contests, however. In 2020, Syracuse held a 10-7 lead in the second quarter, trailed 14-10 at halftime before eventually losing 21-10. In 2018, the Orange led most of the way before the Panthers rallied to force overtime where it would win 44-37. The 2016 meeting was one of the highest scoring regulation games in college football history, with Pitts winning 76-61.

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Point spread: Syracuse +3.5, Over-under: 48 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 54.5% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2022 season at a potential turning point for the program. Can the Orange get back to its 2018 form and earn a postseason spot? Syracuse has not made a bowl game in three straight seasons, but there is hope with superstar running back Sean Tucker leading the way along with improved depth and a revamped coaching staff. While this may be the deepest and most talented team Dino Babers has had during his time in Central New York, it is also his most difficult schedule. The Orange started that schedule with wins over Louisville, UConn, Purdue, Virginia, Wagner and NC State.

