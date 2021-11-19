Jason Simmons: NC State & Coming off Injury

Missing a game due to injury is never something you want to happen as an athlete. A sprained ankle kept Syracuse safety Jason Simmons sidelined for three weeks. Simmons exited early on the first drive against Virginia Tech and has been nursing the injury sense. Simmons was limited against Louisville but is now fully healed, he said.

“I’m back now, fully healthy. So I’m ready to get back out there with my brothers,” Simmons said.

Simmons, a transfer from New Mexico State has been a key addition to the Orange secondary this season. His smooth backpedal and poise in the middle of the field make it hard for opposing teams to attack downfield. Although his play has improved, Simmons believes he has taken a big step mentally in the way he approaches the game.

“This a big step on my part, I feel like mentally I’m finally starting to understand what it takes to be a good player on this level,” Simmons said. “Coming from New Mexico State I was a freshman, usually that second year is your biggest progression year. I think I progressed the most mentally.”

The sophomore caught his first collegiate interception against Wake Forest this season. The week prior to Wake Forest, Simmons caught an interception against Florida State that was called back due to a penalty.

The newcomer is paving a way for himself in this Orange secondary with his performance. However, after a blowout loss to Louisville the defense has a lot to fix.

“As a defense we just need to focus on ourselves, coach always preaches focus on ourselves, make sure we’re right and control what we can control.”

The effort of this Orange defense has been paramount all season. The sacks of Cody Roscoe, interceptions of Duce Chestnut, and explosive hits by Marlowe Wax and Mikel Jones have made it tough on teams this season. However, against Louisville that was not the case. Syracuse head coach Dino Babers said “practice on Tuesday should be interesting” to reporters in his weekly press conference. The phrase could be misinterpreted but Babers was simply calling out his team to make up for it this week in practice.

“Upping the intensity this week after a tough loss,” Simmons said. “We’re just focusing on NC State and I feel like we’ve been on the right track to do what we have to do to beat them.”

Simmons is fully healed and can be expected to go. The roaming safety can either be seen securing a tackle or delicately defending the deep ball. Expect Simmons to be very involved in the game this Saturday against NC State. NC State’s quarterback Devin Leary is fourth in the ACC in passing yards with 2883 and 29 touchdowns. Leary’s ability to throw the ball will give the Orange plenty of opportunities to make a play on the ball in the secondary.

The Orange travel down ro Raleigh to face off against NC State in Carter-Finley Stadium at 4.p.m. this Saturday.