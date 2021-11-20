Black Talks Discusses Last Two Games of the Season

The Orange have two more games left of the regular season, hoping to get at least one more win to clinch a bowl berth.

After six years on the Syracuse football team, senior defensive lineman is playing in his final two games as an Orange. After winning the Camping World Bowl back in 2018, he hopes to get another chance at a bowl trophy before his college football career comes to an end.

"The younger guys are coming up to us and saying 'like how does it feel?' said Black. "Our time here is almost done and I think about that sometimes like man, just imagine if I didn't have these extra two years. It would have been way different."

Black's final road game as an Orange will be a tough one in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"Obviously they are a great team, great skill players, great quarterback, great offensive line," said Black. "We know what's at stake, no room for error against them. One error and they score a touchdown. That's what happened in Louisville."

The pressure is high with just two games left against top 25 teams. The Orange come in as big underdogs to the Wolfpack and need at least one more win to clinch bowl eligibility.

"At this point, it's our last stand," said Black. "We only have two games left. It's now or never. I mean you don't know what's going to happen with these football games. We know our backs are against the wall right now, we're obviously the underdogs for these last two games."

Syracuse will take on #20 NC State for their final road game of the season on Saturday. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.