Nixon, Willis named preseason candidates for Doak Walker Award
Syracuse senior running back Will Nixon and sophomore running back Yasin Willis have been named preseason candidates for the 2025 Doak Walker Award, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Tuesday. The award recognizes the nation's most outstanding college running back.
Nixon played in three games with the Orange in 2024 before suffering a season-ending injury. He finished with 19 carries for 76 yards on the season. He transferred from Washignton, where he was second on the Huskies in rushing in the 2023 season.
Willis appeared in 11 games in his freshman campaign, finishing with 36 rushes for 130 yards, while adding 10 kickoff returns for 112 yards. He was rated a four-star recruit coming out of St. Joseph's Regional, and in his senior season, rushed for 682 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The Board of Directors selection committee will name 10 semifinalists and then three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, in November. Another vote will be cast in December to determine the winner, which will be revealed on Dec. 12, 2024.
The committee is comprised of past recipients, media members and other selected representatives. The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker.
