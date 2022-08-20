Skip to main content

One on One With Kevon Darton

The Syracuse defensive lineman discusses a variety of topics.

We caught up with Syracuse defensive lineman Kevon Darton, who was recently given a scholarship for the upcoming season, about training camp, his size, the defensive line and more. 

Q: What was the experience like being put on scholarship?

Darton: "It was great. It was a great experience. This is my fourth year, going into my fourth year. So I was excited for it. I definitely thought I deserved it, like coach said. It's the same to me, come out here and work hard everyday. Get a little bit better everyday so we can have that 13-0 season. That's always the goal." 

Q: How do you have the success that you did going against bigger offensive lineman?

Darton: "I'm just strong, plus I have natural leverage. I don't worry about that stuff because offensive linemen go against 6-4, 6-5 guys. So they're not used to guys like me. It's to my advantage." 

Q: What can you and the other guys do to quiet some of the concerns about the defensive line?

Darton: "We're not really paying attention to that stuff. We're focused on us, getting better everyday, working on our skills, our hands, getting better. We're not really worried about it. We're not focused on it. We know at the end of the day, in September, when we play Louisville, we're going to be out there. Doing the same things as our linebackers and secondary, making plays. Making sure our offense gets on the field quick." 

Q: What can you say about defensive coordinator Tony White?

Darton: "I love Tony White. When offense makes a play, we come back to the sideline, he's not yelling at us. He's telling us when we go back out there we're going to make a play and get the ball back to our offense. He keeps our spirits high whenever we do bad things. At the same time, he's on us." 

