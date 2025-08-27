Orange face daunting 2025 football schedule
Sat, Aug 30 – vs Tennessee (in Atlanta GA)
Sat, Sep 6 – CONNECTICUT
Fri, Sep 12 – COLGATE
Sat, Sep 20 – at Clemson
Sat, Sep 27 – DUKE
Sat, Oct 4 – at SMU
Sat, Oct 18 – PITTSBURGH
Sat, Oct 25 – at Georgia Tech
Fri, Oct 31 – NORTH CAROLINA
Sat, Nov 8 – at Miami
Sat, Nov 22 – at Notre Dame
Sat, Nov 29 – BOSTON COLLEGE
The Orange drew one of the toughest schedules, not just in the ACC, but in the nation
Syracuse has six games at home and six games away from JMA Wireless Dome. The six games at unfriendly locations are against two non-conference opponents who are ranked in the preseason polls (Tennessee, Notre Dame) and the ACC teams predicted to finish in the top four slots in the conference standings at ACC Media Day (Clemson, Miami, SMU, Georgia Tech).
Even the six home contests do not offer much respite. The Athletic had Syracuse ranked #53 in the nation prior to the start of the season. Of the other five FBS opponents on the slate, only UConn and Boston College (#56) were listed behind the Orange and the Eagles were also behind the Orange in ACC Media Day voting. North Carolina was slightly ahead of SU at #50, but both Pitt and Duke were in the top 40.
If that is not enough for you, Phil Steele ranks the Syracuse schedule as the fifth-hardest in the nation with only Wisconsin and three SEC teams in front of them. Just as a comparison, Steele had last year’s Orange sked ranked 60th in the country. Bill Connelly of ESPN thinks the schedule is a little easier, ranking it #14 overall.
Even the two bye weeks do not offer much help
Having bye weeks after their sixth and tenth games is not great because it leaves the Orange playing the first six weeks of the season. The positive spin is that the first break comes after traveling to two ranked conference opponents in a three-week span and the second bye gives the team an extra week to recover from playing Miami before going back on the road to face Notre Dame.
There is no way to polish this schedule. It is very difficult and will make its presence known in the negative way in SU’s record.
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE.
For more discussion on Syracuse athletics, visit our free Syracuse Orange discussion forum.