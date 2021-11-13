Syracuse Suffers Worst Loss of the Season in Louisville

On Louisville's first two plays of the game, running back Jalen Mitchell broke free for a total of 67 yards. Three plays later, Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham ran it in for a six yard touchdown for the first points of the game. That sequence would be emblematic of Syracuse's day as the Cardinals would dominate 41-3.

Syracuse answered the first touchdown with a 43 yard Andre Szmyt field goal but failed to put any more points on the board.

To make matters worse, trailing 21-3, defensive captain Mikel Jones was ejected early in the second quarter on a targeting penalty.

The defense struggled to keep up with the fast paced Louisville offense as the Cardinals scored on their first four possessions of the game.

Cunningham finished the day with 209 passing yards and a season high four passing touchdowns, which all came in the first half. Cunningham also had a touchdown on the ground which was his 16th rushing touchdown of the season.

The Syracuse offense also struggled throughout. Garrett Shrader had just 10 completed passes for 46 yards, the fewest of his collegiate career as a starter.

Coming into this game Sean Tucker was 106 yards from breaking Joe Morris's single season rushing record at Syracuse set back in 1979. Tucker averaged almost 141 rushing yards per game and went seven straight games rushing over over 100 yards, until today. The Louisville defense held Tucker to 95 yards.

Tucker is now 11 yards from breaking Morris's record and will have to wait until next week, as well as another chance for a bowl berth.

Syracuse will face two top 25 teams to end their season. Next week they travel to #16 NC State. Time of game will be announced Sunday.