44 Watch: Sean Tucker Wants to 'Create Own Legacy'

The number 44 is steeped in Syracuse football history. It was worn by some of the all-time greats to come through the program, specifically at the running back position. Jim Brown, Ernie Davis and Floyd Little were among the more well known players to have donned the number. That is why with the historic season Sean Tucker is having in 2021, the idea of Tucker wearing 44 has been discussed at length among the fan base and local media.

In the past, Tucker has indicated he would welcome the opportunity to wear it. However, he appeared on the Gramlich & Mac Lain podcast on Thursday and seemed to change his tune. He says he wants to make 34 the new 44.

"Personally, with all of the success and everything that I have with my number, I'm thinking more toward keeping my number and just creating my own legacy," Tucker said. "But I definitely respect all the legacy before me with 44 and everything. I'm kind of big on not switching my number. Just keeping my same number I started out with until I finish."

Tucker is more than worthy as he is set to break Syracuse's single season rushing record on Saturday (he is 10 yards short of tying the record going into the game at NC State). A record that has stood since 1979 when Joe Morris ran for 1,372 yards. Tucker is second in the nation in rushing and leads the country in yards from scrimmage. He is a semifinalist for the Doak Walker and Maxwell Awards.

Of course switching to that number is not as simple as just doing it. With generic jerseys and shirts donning the number, there are logistical factors that would have to be worked out. Including revenue distribution. Still, there are many in the fan base that would relish the opportunity to see that number making plays on the field once again.

Tucker discussed a variety of other topics during the podcast episode. They include his teammates trying to tackle him in practice, what it's like to play for Dino Babers, video games and how Garrett Shrader compliments his game.

"Definitely like his (Shrader's) ability that he can run," Tucker said. "Definitely get out of the pocket with the ball or if he's just taking off running it. That definitely helps out my game a lot, I would say, because it definitely gives defenses two runners that they basically have to key on. If they key on one, it's going to be the other guy that's open depending on how they're game planning. Having him back there this season with his legs has definitely helped me a lot."

