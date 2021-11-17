Sean Tucker Named Doak Walker Semifinalist

The Syracuse star is up for the award that goes to the best running back in the nation.

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award on Wednesday. The Doak Walker Award is given annually to the nation’s best running back. He was the knot ACC running back to make the list of 10 semifinalists. The others backs to make the list were Tyler Allgeier (BYU), Tyler Badie (Missouri), Breece Hall (Iowa State), TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State), Sincere McCormick (UTSA), Bijan Robinson (Texas), Abram Smith (Baylor), Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State) and Kenneth Walker (Michigan State).

Tucker currently leads the nation in yards from scrimmage with 1,610 and is second in rushing yards with 1,362. He is 10 yards short of tying Joe Morris’ single season program record, set back in 1979.

Against Boston College, Tucker set a career high with 207 yards. That included a 51-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that gave the Orange its first lead of the game. That would prove to be all Syracuse needed for the win, but Tucker’s burst sparked two more Syracuse touchdowns to seal the deal.

"I think there's no doubt it ignited it (the rest of the game)," head coach Dino Babers said after the game. “As soon as he hit that crease and he went past linebacker depth, it was just a matter of 'well how fast are their DBs on the back end?' I'm not sure if I've seen him get caught but I know he doesn't get caught a lot. That was practice-like what he did today. He does that a lot in practice."

Syracuse travels to North Carolina on Saturday to face NC State. The Orange is just one win away from bowl eligibility.