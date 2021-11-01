Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Sean Tucker Named Semifinalist for Maxwell Award

    Syracuse's star running back continues to receive national recognition.
    Author:

    Syracuse star running back Sean Tucker has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the Maxwell Award. The Maxwell Award is given annually to the best player in college football as voted on by a panel of sportscasters, sportswriters, and NCAA head coaches and the membership of the Maxwell Football Club. The Orange has one winner of the award in its history, when Don McPherson won it in 1987. The winner of the 2021 award will be announced on December 9, 2021 during the Home Depot College Football Awards. The award show will be broadcast on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. eastern on that day. 

    The other 14 semifinalists are as follows: 

    Texas RB Bijan Robinson
    Iowa State RB Breece Hall
    Virginia QB Brenna Armstrong
    Alabama QB Bryce Young
    Ohio State QB CJ Stroud
    Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder
    USC WR Drake London
    Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall
    Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker
    Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett
    Liberty QB Malik Willis
    Ole Miss QB Matt Corral
    Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman
    SMU QB Tanner Mordecai

    Tucker is having one of the best seasons in Syracuse football history. He was recently added to the DraftKings Heisman odds for the first time. Sean Tucker is listed at +15000. That means if bet $10, you win $1,500 if Tucker wins the Heisman. If you bet $100 you would win $15,000. He currently leads the nation in rushing yards (1,267) and all-purpose yards (1,505), and is eight nationally with 13 total touchdowns.

    His 51-yard touchdown run that gave Syracuse the lead against Boston College sparked the Orange's critical win.

    "I think there's no doubt it ignited it (the rest of the game)," head coach Dino Babers said after the game. "As soon as he hit that crease and he went past linebacker depth, it was just a matter of 'well how fast are their DBs on the back end?' I'm not sure if I've seen him get caught but I know he doesn't get caught a lot. That was practice-like what he did today. He does that a lot in practice."

    Tucker is just 105 yards short of tying Joe Morris' single season record of 1,372, set in 1979. Tucker came into the game 11th on the single season list with 1,060. With his 207 yards, he passed Floyd Little, Larry Csonka, Walter Reyes, Curtis Brinkley, James Mungro, Jerome Smith, Joe Morris (he's also 4th on the list with 1,194 yards in 1981) and Delone Carter all during the Boston College game. 

