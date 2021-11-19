Stefon Thompson: NC State & Loss to Louisville

Syracuse linebacker Stefon Thompson discusses his ties to North Carolina and how the team is coming out of the loss to Louisville.

Coming off the heels of a blowout loss last week to Louisville, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers said practice would be “interesting” come Tuesday. Such a response can draw a negative sword of attention to the locker room at the fear of extra conditioning or the constant whistle blowing to up-downs. However, the word “interesting” used by Babers was simply to get his team back in gear.

“We just had to find motivation to get after it,” Syracuse linebacker Stefon Thompson said. “Coming off a loss like that we just have to come stronger and play harder, faster, and physical.”

Last Saturday’s performance against Louisville was highly unexpected being that the Orange are one win away from bowl contention. A myriad of mistakes lost the Orange the game however the lack of physicality led to the 41-3 blowout. A kick return to the Cardinals out of halftime was returned to the 18 yard line before the initial contact which the returner then eked out an additional 12 yards carrying four Syracuse defenders along for the ride. The game against Louisville is now in the past but with two games left the challenges only get harder.

A physical approach is what the Orange are harping on this week. NC State has a familiar ring to it for Stefon Thompson. Thompson, who moved to North Carolina from Long Island at a young age, sees this game as a “personal”one due to NC State not offering him.

“I know a lot of people on they’re team so it’s going to be a little rivalry game for me, I’ll take it a little bit more personal,” Thompson said. “I know who I’m playing against and I played with them in high school for a long time, so it’ll be a little different atmosphere.”

Thompson’s family is usually seen in the Dome in large groups supporting the linebacker. This week his family will be staying in North Carolina, as they make their way to NC State from Charlotte.

“Just knowing that they’re there watching is a great feeling,” Thompson said. “When they’re there I always play hard but it gives me a little extra motivation.”

The linebacker is 6th in the ACC with six sacks. Thompson is looking to right the wrongs of last week’s matchup against Louisville. With two games left in the season, the physicality and staying on their assignments is key if the Orange want to win. The Orange travel down to Raleigh to face the Wolfpack in Carter-Finley Stadium at 4p.m.