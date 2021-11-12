Syracuse at Louisville Predictions

Syracuse travels to face Louisville on Saturday. How will this game play out? The All Syracuse staff predicts the outcome below.

Logan Garvey: Syracuse 24 Louisville 21. With two consecutive wins under its belt, the Orange has found its identity and that will be enough to security a win over the Cardinals this weekend.

Mike McAllister: Syracuse 34 Louisville 31. Both offenses will have solid days, but Louisville will turn it over once while the Orange takes care of the ball. That will prove to be the difference in the game. Sean Tucker and Garrett Shrader are, once again, productive on the ground. Malik Cunningham has a big day with his legs, but Syracuse is able to limit his impact through the air.

Katelyn McCarthy: Syracuse 30 Louisville 27. Syracuse is coming off their bye week looking for third straight conference win while Louisville has lost four of their last five games. Both teams are in need of a win to keep their bowl chances alive. This is the second time this season the Orange are facing a dual threat quarterback and with the name Malik. The Orange defense is first in the ACC for total defense but will have a tough matchup against Malik Cunningham that averages 300 total yards per game alone.

Calvin Milliner: Syracuse 34 Louisville 28. Unfortunately, this matchup will be another close one for the Orange. However, Syracuse will find a way to pull it off down at Cardinal Stadium. The defensive line and linebackers for the Orange will find a way to put pressure on Malik Cunningham late in the game resulting in victory. The weak pass defense of the Cardinals will be exposed by Garrett Shrader's arm. The win will make the Orange bowl eligible.

Season Standings

Katelyn: 7-2

Mike: 6-3

Calvin: 5-4

Logan: 3-6