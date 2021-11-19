Syracuse at NC State Predictions

Syracuse travels to face NC State on Saturday. How will this game play out? The All Syracuse staff predicts the outcome below.

Logan Garvey: NC State 43 Syracuse 21. It will be a true test for Syracuse to show what they're made of against a ranked team on the road. If the defense can step up and keep NC State's points down, Syracuse has a shot.

Mike McAllister: NC State 31 Syracuse 27. Syracuse will play better this week and this will be a competitive game. Ultimately, the Wolfpack's passing attack with an accurate quarterback and three talented receivers will make enough plays to pull out a victory. The key for Syracuse to pull off the upset will be to force a turnover or two, and dominate a good run defense.

Katelyn McCarthy: NC State 24 Syracuse 14. Syracuse travels to North Carolina as a double digit underdog as it looks for its sixth win. Coming into this game Syracuse is the 5th best in the nation with rushing yards per game, but will have a tough task against the top run defense in the ACC. The Orange will struggle to get the run going, but Sean Tucker will break the Syracuse all time rushing record in a season set by Joe Morris in 1979 early in the game as he is only 11 yards away. Syracuse will have to wait another week at another chance to get a bowl berth.

Calvin Milliner: NC State 30 Syracuse 10. The Orange fall again because of the one dimensional offense. NC State's defense will lock in on stopping the run like they have all season and force Syracuse into passing the ball. The Orange will fail to get anything going in the passing game and will be scrambling to produce on offense. Syracuse falls to 5-6 and will have one more chance to get to six wins and clinch bowl berth against Pitt.

Season Standings

Katelyn: 7-3

Mike: 6-4

Calvin: 5-5

Logan: 3-7