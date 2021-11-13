Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Syracuse Blown Out at Louisville

    The Orange was dominated from start to finish as its two game winning streak was snapped.
    For the first time all season, Syracuse was not competitive in a football game. Louisville dominated the Orange from start to finish as Syracuse fell 41-3 at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday. With the loss, Syracuse falls to 5-5 (2-4) on the season. Louisville improves to 5-5 (3-4). Next up for Syracuse is another road game, this time at #16 NC State. 

    The bye week was supposed to give the Orange time to rest, heal and reset for the final three games of the season. Instead it turned out to destroy all of the momentum the team had built with its two game winning streak. Sean Tucker's streak of seven straight 100 yard rushing performances was also snapped as he was held to just 95 yards on 19 carries. Garrett Shrader ran for just 43 yards and threw for only 46 more. 

    Trailing 7-3, the Syracuse defense forced Louisville into a third and 15 in its own territory. The Orange was poised to get a stop and give the offense a chance to take a lead. Instead, a blown assignment left tight Marshon Ford wide open for a first down. The Cardinals would score a touchdown on that drive and it only snowballed from there. 

    Louisville would score a touchdown on its first four possessions while Syracuse could not muster more than those three points in the first half. To pour salt in the wound, starting middle linebacker Mikel Jones, considered the quarterback of the defense, was disqualified for targeting. 

    Malik Cunningham had perhaps his best half throwing the football of his career going 11/14 for 174 yards and four touchdowns. He added a fifth score with a rushing touchdown. He was only 2/4 passing for 35 yards in the second half, but the game was all but over before halftime. 

    Syracuse showed some promise running the football on its first two possessions, but stalled after that as Louisville's defense did a great job forcing the Orange into second and third and long situations. 

