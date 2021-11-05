Syracuse Fans' Bye Week Viewing Guide

With Syracuse on a bye, many Orange fans will still watch plenty of college football this week. Which games should Syracuse fans pay the most attention to? We put together a viewing guide of the most notable games that have some connection to Syracuse. Games listed occur on Saturday unless otherwise noted. Times listed are Eastern.

Virginia Tech at Boston College (Friday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

A matchup of the two teams Syracuse has beaten the last two weeks. If Syracuse fans want to watch this game to see if the win over either is perhaps a bit better than originally thought, this game could be of interest. Boston College may need to win this to keep bowl hopes alive. Virginia Tech won last week and has Duke next, but then wraps up the regular season with two straight road games. Intriguing game.

Wake Forest at North Carolina (12:00 p.m., ABC)

For Syracuse fans that care about perception of the ACC or the strength of the conference, this game could be of interest. Wake is the lone undefeated team in the ACC, and has the toughest stretch in its schedule starting with this one. If the Demon Deacons wants to make a legitimate case for the playoff, it has to win this one.

Liberty at Ole Miss (12:00 p.m., SEC Network)

Ole Miss is in the SEC and ranked 16th in the country. This is a massive game for Liberty, if it wants to be considered one of the best non power five teams in the country and/or finish the season ranked. A win here likely puts the Flames into the polls, which would make Syracuse's win earlier in the season look even better.

Pittsburgh at Duke (12:00 p.m., ACC Network)

Syracuse plays the Panthers in the regular season finale in the Dome. This is an opportunity for Syracuse fans to watch Pitt in order to see how they would matchup with the Orange in a few weeks.

Temple at East Carolina (3:00 p.m., ESPN+)

East Carolina has been linked to Syracuse as a potential bowl opponent. Syracuse fans may want to watch to get a feel for the Pirates.

Michigan State at Purdue (3:30 p.m., ABC)

This game should interest Syracuse fans on two fronts. First, Sean Tucker's top competition for the national rushing title is Kenneth Walker of Michigan State. He needs 74 yards in this one to pass Tucker. In addition, Purdue has been noted as a potential bowl opponent, and Syracuse faces Purdue the next two seasons (2022 in the Dome, 2023 at Purdue).

Wisconsin at Rutgers (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

For Syracuse fans that do not like Rutgers and want to root against the Scarlet Knights making a bowl game, watch this one to cheer for the Badgers. Rutgers is currently 4-4 and finishes the regular season with at Indiana, at Penn State and home against Maryland. This game is very important for Rutgers' bowl hopes.

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky (3:30 p.m.)

For those who want to see how former Syracuse coach Scott Shafer is doing, he remains the defensive coordinator of Middle Tennessee. Shafer's defense is giving up 26 points and 393.5 yards per game. MTSU has forced 25 turnovers in eight games.

Penn State at Maryland (3:30 p.m., FS1)

If Syracuse fans want to play Penn State in a potential bowl game, the Nittany Lions likely need to lose one or two more games. Syracuse fans can watch this one hoping Maryland pulls the upset.

NC State at Florida State (4:00 p.m., ACC Network)

Syracuse faces NC State in a couple of weeks. If Orange fans want NC State to be ranked for that matchup, it has to win this game. It will also give Syracuse fans a chance to watch the Wolfpack against a common opponent to see how NC State would match up with SU.

Tulane at Central Florida (4:00 p.m., ESPNU)

Central Florida is another team that has been mentioned as a potential bowl opponent for Syracuse in bowl projections. An advanced scouting opportunity for Orange fans.

Clemson at Louisville (7:30 p.m., ACC Network)

Syracuse's next game is at Louisville. The Cardinals face the Tigers Saturday night. This is a scouting opportunity for Syracuse fans that want to check out the next opponent. Expect the Syracuse coaches to be tuning in.

San Jose State at Nevada (10:00 p.m., FS2)

Former Syracuse defensive coordinator Brian Ward holds the same position with Nevada. The Wolf Pack is 6-2 this season. Ward's defense gives up 24 points and 377 yards per game and has forced 16 turnovers while sacking the opposing quarterback 33 times.