Syracuse Comes Up Short Against Clemson

Syracuse remains winless in the ACC conference after Andre Szmyt missed a 48 yard field goal with 38 seconds left that would have tied the game. Instead, the Orange fell 17-14 to Clemson Friday night in the Carrier Dome.

Previous to this attempt, Syracuse converted on 4th-and-7 on their own end 33 with a completion to Anthony Queeley for 13 yards to keep this final drive alive.

A few plays later, with Syracuse facing a fourth and one from the Clemson 30, Szmyt was set up to kick a 48 yard field goal to send this game into over time. The ball ended up with laces in on the hold and Szmyt's kick was no good, short and wide left of the goal post. It was the third straight loss for the Orange, each by just three points.

The Orange pass offense struggled. Shrader floundered in the pocket and struggled to connect with his receivers. He was inaccurate for much of the game, but his receivers dropped several catchable balls as well.

On the other hand, offense sufficient in the run game. Sean Tucker had 163 yards on the ground, but failed to make it in the end zone. Shrader rushed for a two yard touchdown in the second quarter. Previous to this game, the Tiger defense has only allowed one other rushing touchdown this season.

True freshman Trebor Pena found the end zone for the first time this season on a 62 yard pass with 7:18 left in the fourth quarter to make the game a three point game.

Although the defense did not force any turnovers, the defense was dominant. Cody Roscoe and Stefon Thompson each had a sack. The Orange defense also had five tackles for loss, and held the powerful Clemson to only 17 points.

Syracuse is an improved team, but their record isn't showing it. Each of their last four games have been determined on the last play of the game. Unfortunately, the schedule doesn't get any easier as the weeks go on.

The Orange looks for their first ACC conference win. They will travel to Virginia Tech next Saturday. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m.