Syracuse Dominates Wagner, Survives Scary Third Quarter Moment

Syracuse shut out Wagner 59-0 in their fifth game of season. The Orange are now 5-0 for the first time in 35 years. The last time Syracuse had this record was in 1987 when Don McPherson was the quarterback

Though many fans were pleased with this outcome and even left as early as halftime just by the look of the score, others were upset that starters like Sean Tucker and Garrett Shrader remained in the game with such a high scoring game.

Tucker was shaken up on the first series of the third quarter and was down on the field while Shrader and Dino Babers remained by his side. The crowd cheered as Tucker eventually got up and walked off the field under his own power.

Tucker had a career high 232 rushing yards (the sixth most in a single game in school history) and scored three touchdowns allotting for 18 out of the Orange's 59 points.

“For the young men it’s exciting,” said Head Coach Dino Babers. “They haven’t played perfect football but their record is still perfect.”

Sean Tucker was not the only star of the game. Other players like LeQuint Allen, had memorable moments. Allen had his first career touchdown and then had a 90 yard run that was longest rune since George Davis scampered for 95 against Fordham in 1949.

“It looks like he’s going to be really good,” said Babers. “We just have to wait and see. He gave you guys a little taste of it today but I think he has a bright future.”

Moving forward Syracuse has a bye week next week and then the Orange return to the Dome to take on NC State on October 15th hoping to secure another win and keep the undefeated season going.

