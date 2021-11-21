Sean Tucker Breaks Syracuse Single Season Rushing Record, Falls to NC State

Syracuse falls for the second straight week to #20 NC State 41-17 in their final road game of the season.

The Syracuse passing offense struggled for the second straight week only accounting for 66 passing yards all game. Shrader finished 8 of 20 for 63 yards. His second straight game with under 70 yards in the air.

On the other hand, the Syracuse rush offense had a game against the #1 rush defense in the ACC. The Orange had 170 yards on the ground, which is the second most the Wolfpack defense has allowed all season.

Sean Tucker broke the Syracuse single season rushing record in the second quarter. This record was set 42 years ago by Joe Morris who had 1,372 yards in 11 games back in 1979.

Tucker finished the game with 105 yards on the ground and a touchdown. This is Tucker's 8th game this season with over 100 yards rushing. He now has 1,467 yards with one game left.

The defense stopped the NC State offense on their first three drives. But in the middle of the second quarter, NC State's Ricky Person ran into the end zone for a 15 yard touchdown for the first points of the game.

The Orange offense looked to respond on the following drive, but within minutes Syracuse trailed by two touchdowns as Drake Thomas intercepted Garrett Shrader and returned it for a touchdown.

The next offensive possession for the Orange, they responded with a Sean Tucker 55 yard touchdown. On this drive, Tucker broke the Syracuse single season record and the Orange only trailed a touchdown with a few minutes to halftime.

Once again, the Wolfpack responded within minutes as Zonovan Knight returns the kickoff for a 97 yard touchdown. On the following offensive possession for the Wolfpack, Devin Leary connects with Christopher Toudle for a 14 yard touchdown right before the half.

Within a blink of an eye, the Wolfpack headed into the locker room with a three touchdown lead, and the Orange never recovered.

Both teams came out of the half kicking successful field goals. Late in the third quarter, Leary connected with Thayer Thomas for an 8 yard touchdown. The game slipped from Syracuse's hands as they went into the third quarter trailing 38-10.

In the middle of the fourth quarter, Shrader runs for a 48 yard touchdown making the game a three touchdown deficit again as they trailed 38-17.

NC State's kicker Christopher Dunn kicked a 21 yard field goal with 3:45 remaining to put the last points of the game on the board.

Syracuse suffered a few injuries on the defense in their loss in Raleigh.

Super senior Josh Black was sidelined early in the game after a shoulder injury. He did not return to game. Coach Dino Babers said in his post game presser that Black will be okay, just not right away.

Shortly after Black entered the medical tent, corner Garrett Williams was injured after nearly picking off Devin Leary. Williams later returned to the game.

Syracuse will look for their 6th win in their final game of the season Saturday November 27th against #18 Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m.