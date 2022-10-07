DeSmet Shines Despite Loss in Syracuse Women's Ice Hockey's Home Opener

Syracuse women's ice hockey returned back to Tennity Ice Pavilion as they took on St. Lawrence in their home opener for the 2022-23 season Thursday evening. However, the Orange fell 2-0 to fall to 1-3 on the young season.

It is safe to say that the majority of this contest was the battle of the netminders. In one crease, Syracuse Graduate student Arielle DeSmet, who entered today just 14 saves away from 1,500. On the other side of the ice stood Lucy Morgan, St. Lawrence’s Senior goaltender who began her career as a walk-on. Both goalies were stellar, and each achieved a milestone of their own. DeSmet reached that previously mentioned 1,500 whereas Morgan reached 2,000 in her career. This has been an impressive backend of her college career; once a walk-on and now one of the best goaltenders in program history.

The one scoring play in the first came off of the stick of St. Lawrence first-year Kiley Mastel. The Hamden, CT native found a pass from a teammate, as she was parked right in front of Arielle DeSmet. This would be the only goal the Syracuse netminder would allow in the contest.

Although Syracuse were not able to bury any pucks in the back of the net, a key takeaway from this one would be the outstanding of their penalty kill. The Orange went 3-for3 when down a player as they were able to block shots and clear the puck when needed.

As time ticked down in the final frame, Coach Britni Smith pulled her goalie and opted for the extra attacker with about a minute left. However, St. Lawrence sealed the deal in the 3rd period as Junior Forward Anna Segedi scored an empty-net goal and put the stamp of approval on a 2-0 victory for the Saints.

Arielle DeSmet ended this one with over 40 saves, a performance we will look back on as the season moves on.

The Orange and The Saints are back in action on Saturday, this time in Canton. The weekend matchup is scheduled for 3pm and can be seen on ESPN+.