Syracuse Field Hockey Top Penn State, Advances to NCAA Quarterfinals

Syracuse field hockey has had a tremendous season that will continue at least until Sunday. The Orange knocked off fourth seed Penn State in the NCAA Tournament on Friday with a 4-1 victory. It was the program's first tournament win since 2016. Syracuse faces Maryland on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. eastern in College Park, MD. The Terps advanced with a 2-1 win over Virginia, a team the Orange lost to by the same score earlier this season. The winner of Sunday's game advances to the Final Four. According to Syracuse Athletics, the game can be streamed for free on B1G+ through the ESPN app.

After a scoreless first quarter, Claire Cooke scored in the second off of a feed from Quirine Comans. The Orange took that 1-0 lead into halftime. After intermission, Syracuse took control with a dominant third quarter. Syracuse scored two goals in the frame. The first from Hailey Bitters on her tip past the goalkeeper. The second on a penalty corner by Willemijn Boogert off a pass from Carolin Hoffmann. The Orange took a commanding three goal lead into the final quarter.

In that fourth quarter, Penn State scored its lone goal to trim Syracuse's lead to 3-1 when Sophia Gladieux found the back of the net. Syracuse would answer just two minutes later to all but put the game away. Eefke Van Den Nieuwenhof scored to push the lead back to three goals. Van Den Nieuwenhof's goal was assisted by Tess Queen and SJ Quigley.

Syracuse goalkeeper Brooke Borzymowski recorded five saves on six Penn State shots.