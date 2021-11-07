Syracuse Dominates RIT to Earn Series Sweep

Syracuse Women’s Ice Hockey (3-5-2) took on Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) (0-11) in Rochester with a final score of 7 to 0. The Orange took the win after a dominating performance. Syracuse comes into this game after winning in OT Friday night at home 3-2. Jessica Digirolamo (Sr.) extended her goal streak to five in five games. The Orange dominated the game scoring 7 goals with 7 different players.

Starting the first period Syracuse came out flying and aggressive. Notching 14 shots from 11 different Orange players. RIT tried to battle back in the period putting up 4 shots. The big moment of the game came when Rayla Clemons put in a penalty shot goal, after being tripped up in front of the net. On the penalty shot, she fakes the puck, and hit the back of the net. Score stood 1-0. Marielle McHale scored Syracuse's’ second goal of the period at 11:57 of the period. The rest of the period would see no scores from either team and the second period would open the game up and blow this one wide open.

The second period would see the Orange blow the game wide open, scoring 5 goals throughout the period. At the start of the second saw Brynn Koocher scored a goal off a give-and-go with McHale to start the period. DiGirolamo would get in on the action netting a goal after a set-up from Victoria Klimek. Madison Primeau would get in the fun with 3 minutes remaining in the period. Sarah Marchand and Klimek would also take the next 2 minutes to make it 5 goals in one period for the Orange.

The third period didn’t see as much action as the earlier two. In the end RIT was defeated, both teams lacked interest in either a comeback and Syracuse played knowing they had the game in hand. In the end, Syracuse won and won the battle and the war of the orange. Syracuse next faces Cornell in Ithaca on Tuesday. Keep it locked here for all your Syracuse sports needs.