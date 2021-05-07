Victim on Chase Scanlan: 'I Thought he was Going to Kill Me'

More details have emerged regarding the allegations against Syracuse lacrosse player Chase Scanlan. According to Josh Martin of News Channel 9, court documents reveal the victim's side of the incident that led to Scanlan's suspension and arrest.

"Around 1 AM the victim claims Scanlan showed up at her apartment uninvited demanding to see her phone," Martin posted on Twitter citing court documents. "She ran to the bathroom and lock (sic) the door. As she deleted things off her phone so he wouldn't see, Scanlan kicked/punched the door and once it opened it knocked her on the floor."

"After going through her phone and breaking it in the early hours of April 18th - The victim claims she tried to punch Scanlan to get him away and he wrapped her up with his legs and injured the left side of her ribs to the point where it hurt a week later," Martin continued on Twitter. "Victim after Scanlan allegedly put her in a leg lock: 'As he was doing this, he began squeezing my upper body with his arms and I started screaming because he was hurting me he continued squeezing. I thought he was going to kill me.'"

Martin added that Chase paid $500 to get the victim a new phone and that court documents revel the victim stated, "Chase has a serious anger management and drinking problem."

The court issued an order of protection against Scanlan, Martin posted, and he must stay away from the victim or face further legal consequences.

The details come as Scanlan was arrested and jailed on Friday by Syracuse Police stemming from an investigation into the incident the night of April 17th/morning of April 18th. It was previously described as a domestic incident, and Martin's account from court documents are the first specifics publicly reported.

Scanlan was suspended indefinitely a few days after the incident, but reinstated after that. After being arrested and charged with criminal mischief on Friday, Syracuse has suspended Scanlan again. He is prohibited from athletic participation.

