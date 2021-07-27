Former Syracuse Pitcher Jenna Caira Wins Softball Bronze With Team Canada in Tokyo

Former Syracuse pitcher Jenna Caira pitched 1.2 innings giving up one run to help Canada beat Mexico 3-2 in the softball bronze medal game at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. Caira becomes the second Syracuse alum to win a bronze medal in Tokyo, joining triathlete Katie Zaferes. A Syracuse alum has now won a medal in five consecutive Olympic Games. This was the first softball medal in Team Canada's Olympic history.

In addition to her outing in the bronze medal game, Caira appeared in four games during the preliminary round. She allowed just one earned run in 9.2 innings during those four appearances for a 0.72 ERA. Caira finished the Tokyo Olympics with a 1-1 record.

Caira pitched for Syracuse from 2009 to 2012, and made an impact immediately upon her arrival. She was named the 2009 Big East Rookie of the Year after going 16-11 with 2.33 ERA and striking out 192 batters in 186.1 innings pitched. Over the course of her career with Syracuse, Caira was 97-42 with a 1.87 ERA and struck out 1,043 batters over 887 innings.

That includes a stellar junior season when Caira went 35-11, had a 1.51 ERA with 321 strikeouts. She is Syracuse's all-time leader in wins, games started, complete games, shutouts, lowest ERA and lowest opponent's batting average. Caira is also the only player in Big East softball history with over 1,000 strikeouts. She had three no-hitters during her time at Syracuse.