Knight Finishes Seventh in 5000M Final

Syracuse alum Justyn Knight finished seventh in the 5000m final at the Tokyo Olympics with a time of 13:04:38. There were 16 total participants in the event final. While he did not medal, he ran with the lead group throughout most of the race and it was a strong showing for Orange alum representing Canada. Paul Chelimo of the United States won the bronze, while Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda won the gold.

Knight qualified for the final by finishing third in his semifinal heat.

Justyn Knight is the most decorated track athlete in Syracuse history. He is a two time NCAA Champion, 16 time ACC Champion, 2017 USTFCCCA Cross Country Athlete of the Year and an 11-time USTFCCCA All-American.

Since graduating from Syracuse, Knight has represented Canada quite well as one of the highest ranked long distance track athletes in the world. Knight won silver in the 5000m at the 2016, 2017 and 2018 Canadian Track and Field Championships.

Knight is not the only former Syracuse athlete who has had success at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Katie Zaferes won the silver medal in the triathlon mixed relay as part of a four person team representing the United States. It was the first time this event was held in the Olympics.

This was the second medal for Zaferes in the Tokyo games, as she also won bronze in the women's individual triathlon becoming just the third American woman to medal in the event.

Former Syracuse pitcher Jenna Caira helped Team Canada win the bronze in softball. It was the first olympic softball medal for Canada. Hattie Taylor helped Great Britain finish fourth in a rowing event while Kayla Alexander represented Canada women's basketball. Canada did not make it out of the group stage, however.

A former Syracuse athlete has won a medal in five consecutive olympics. Jerami Grant goes for gold with USA Basketball Friday night.