Miles Robinson Scores Gold Cup Winning Goal for USA Soccer

United States Men's National Soccer Team shocked Mexico 1-0 in the Gold Cup Final on Sunday. Former Syracuse star Miles Robinson scored the game winner on a header in extra time for the victory. It was the second straight final that saw the US beat its rivals to the south. On June 6th, Christian Pulisic had an extra-time winner to win the inaugural CONFACAF Nations League final.

This team, however, was not the normal US Men's National Team roster. Essentially all of its regular players did not participate. Instead, young up and comers played, and made the most of the opportunity. Robinson, who is just 24 years old, has a moment that he will remember forever and should provide momentum for himself, as well as the team, going into World Cup qualifying which starts in September.

The Gold Cup title is the seventh for US Men's Soccer. Robinson's goal was his third international goal for the United States and second in the Gold Cup.

Robinson played for two seasons at Syracuse before signing a Generation Adidas contract with the MLS. He was selected with the 2nd overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft by the Atlanta United. During his two seasons at Syracuse, he was 2015 ACC All Freshman Team, 2015 All ACC Tournament Team, 2016 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and 2016 All ACC First Team. Robinson was fifth on the team in points and third in goals in 2016 despite being a defender.