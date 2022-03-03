Photo Gallery: Syracuse vs Army

Pictures from the men's lacrosse game in the Carrier Dome.

Syracuse men's lacrosse fell 17-13 to Army in the Carrier Dome on Wednesday to fall to 1-3 on the season. Here are pictures from the game.

30 Gallery 30 Images

