2026 OL Xavier Payne commits to Colorado over Syracuse
2026 three-star offensive lineman Xavier Payne committed to Colorado, he announced on Monday.
The Miami (FL) Edison High prospect had whittled his list down to Syracuse and the Buffalos before announcing his decision.
Payne held roughly three dozen offers, and had originally committed to Florida State in December before moving on from the Seminoles in June.
In that month, he had officially visited FSU, Syracuse and Colorado.
A coveted prospect
Among the other large list of Payne's offers include Arkansas, Florida, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and UCF.
Payne is oriignally from New York, but transferred to Orlando (FL) Jones High for his junior season. He will spend his senior season at Edison.
He is rated a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247 Sports.
